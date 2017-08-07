Below normal temps will continue this week!

Below normal temperatures will continue this week!

Highs today will reach the mid 80s, 10 degrees below normal!

A few showers or thunderstorms are possible in southeastern Oklahoma.

Today will be breezy with a northeasterly wind under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Lows tonight will drop to the mid to upper 60s, 5 to 10 degrees below normal.

Highs tomorrow will reach the mid to upper 80s under partly cloudy skies.

Temperatures will peak on Wednesday and Thursday in the upper 80s and lower 90s with isolated thunderstorms.

Storm chances increase for the second half of the week, especially overnight as complexes of storms move southeast across our state from the high plains.

Storm chances will continue through early next week with heavy rain possible.

Stay tuned for the latest!