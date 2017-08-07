Cooking with Kyle: Fantastic marinade for grilled pork, chicken

OKLAHOMA CITY – This is an easy marinade, much less expensive than purchasing one, and is fantastic with chicken or pork.
Allow meat to marinate at least 8 hours; this recipe also makes pork loin juicy and fairly tender! For whole pork loin, I cut into boneless chops and marinate for 24-48 hours. Enjoy!
Whisk together:
1 C soy sauce
2 T brown sugar
1 t ground ginger
1/2 t crushed red pepper (optional)
1-2 T fresh citrus of choice (lemon, lime or orange) Slowly add to mixture while whisking:
1/2 C Olive Oil
Place chicken or pork into ziploc bag and pour mixture over. Rotate/flip bag occasionally while marinating.