Cooking with Kyle: Fantastic marinade for grilled pork, chicken

OKLAHOMA CITY – This is an easy marinade, much less expensive than purchasing one, and is fantastic with chicken or pork.

Allow meat to marinate at least 8 hours; this recipe also makes pork loin juicy and fairly tender! For whole pork loin, I cut into boneless chops and marinate for 24-48 hours. Enjoy!

Whisk together:

1 C soy sauce

2 T brown sugar

1 t ground ginger

1/2 t crushed red pepper (optional)

1-2 T fresh citrus of choice (lemon, lime or orange) Slowly add to mixture while whisking:

1/2 C Olive Oil

Place chicken or pork into ziploc bag and pour mixture over. Rotate/flip bag occasionally while marinating.