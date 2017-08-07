Illinois suspect who shot man over spilled beer convicted

Sauget, IL – A man who fatally shot another man over spilled beer at an Illinois gas station has been convicted.

Lamarc Robert Garrett, who was charged with first-degree murder, has been convicted.

Garrett shot and killed Oscar C. Casiano, 26, of the 2800 block of California in 2015.

Three men were getting beer and gas around 5:30 a.m. on September 5, 2015 at a Phillips 66 gas station when the man approached them asking for the beer, police said.

An argument occurred and the beer fell to the ground, spraying the suspect, authorities said.

Police said Garrett got angry, walked back to his car, returned and fatally shot Casiano.

The other two victims were not struck by the gunfire.

He will be sentenced on September 12.