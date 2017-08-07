“It quenched my thirst,” man drinks his own urine to survive being stranded in the desert

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PHOENIX, Arizona - A man recorded a tearful goodbye to his sisters on his cell phone, while fighting to survive the Arizona desert with desperate measures, including drinking his own urine.

Mick Ohman drove to a nearby town and wanted to take the scenic route back home to Phoenix - but the road turned into more of a rugged trail, which ended up destroying the transmission in his Honda CR-V.

"It was bouncing bad and all of a sudden my engine disengaged," Ohman told KPNX. "I couldn't go forward and couldn't go backward."

Ohman had no cell service, was miles away from civilization, and only one bottle of water, two cans of beer, a sandwich, and chips.

"It got to the point that I couldn't swallow and my throat would stick together. I would gag," Ohman said.

The sweltering triple digit heat left him drenched and dehydrated.

"I was forced to drink my own urine at this point, in order to swallow. It wasn't as obnoxious as I thought. It wasn't salty, and it quenched my thirst. But it was warm. Straight from the tap, I guess," Ohman said.

Hoping that someone flying overhead would see his plea for help, the man created a giant "H" on the ground out of stones - but he was completely alone.

Ohman knew there was a chance he would never see his sisters again, so he recorded a message on his phone, should he never escape the desert trail.

"If you find this phone and I didn't do so well, please tell my sisters how much I love them," he said in the message. "I've been praying all night. I'm terrified, I'm terrified. I love you guys."

After two days, Ohman eventually found a stream of fresh water to drink, but it wasn't enough to keep him alive.

He knew he had no other choice but to hike his way out.

"Every step I took was painful. My calves were starting to cramp. I was literally running out of fuel."

But each slow step eventually led him to the sound of a dirt bike in the distance, driven by a man named Troy Haverland, who would become Ohman's hero.

"The feeling was like, oh, I can't believe this. I just went into prayer right away," Ohman said. "I was half out of it. my legs were bleeding. I was just a mess."

Several websites state that drinking urine, especially during dehydration, could cause a buildup of toxins in the body and further dehydration, and that portable filters will not clean the urine sufficiently.

The U.S. Army Survival Handbook also lists urine on its "do not drink" list.