× Man arrested after deadly auto-pedestrian accident in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — One man has been arrested after a deadly auto-pedestrian accident in northeast Oklahoma City.

Around 9 p.m. Sunday, a woman walking on the Broadway Ext., just north of Hefner Rd. was struck by a vehicle.

The female victim was rushed to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Officials have not released the woman’s identity at this time.

Police say the driver of the vehicle that struck the woman was arrested at the scene.

However, he was arrested due to charges unrelated to the crash.

He has been identified as 31-year-old Andrew Brogan.

Brogan was arrested for having an invalid driver’s license and outstanding warrants.