Oklahoma's football team will be counting on senior quarterback Baker Mayfield to lead the way in 2017.

Mayfield has finished in the top five of the voting for Heisman Trophy two years in a row, and is a big reason why the Sooners are picked to win the Big 12 this season.

OU offensive lineman Orlando Brown believes Mayfield is a better player, in part because of his mental improvement.