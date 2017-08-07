National Weather Service: Three tornadoes touched down in northeastern Oklahoma

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TULSA, Okla. - The National Weather Service has confirmed that three tornadoes tore through Oklahoma early Sunday morning.

“I’m in awe that we’re alive," Sally Mangles told NewsChannel 4. "I thank the Lord because I’ve just never seen this in real person. You see it on the movies, you see it on the news, but in real life it’s really bad.”

The National Weather Service confirms that a total of three tornadoes went through the area, causing severe damage and injuring several people.

The first tornado, an EF2, touched down in Tulsa around 1:19 a.m. and traveled nearly seven miles.

The tornado traveled through the area of 41st St. and I-44, causing heavy damage to shopping centers, a hotel and even the Remington Tower, where glass and office furniture were blown out of the building.

First responders say several people were rescued after the tornado hit a restaurant.

“Pretty severe. Lacerations, pretty serious lacerations," said Stan May, with the Tulsa Fire Department. "That wall pretty much came in on them and when that happened, the ceiling dropped down."

The National Weather Service says a second tornado, an EF1, hit Broken Arrow at 1:27 a.m., while the third tornado, also an EF1, hit Oologah around 1:32 a.m. and traveled a little over four miles.