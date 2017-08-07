× ODOT partners with USGS to inspect damaged highway bridges after earthquakes

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Department of Transportation said it has a new procedure for inspecting highway bridges after earthquakes.

ODOT said it partnered with the U.S. Geological Survey for the project.

ODOT said ‘Shakequest’ software will be used to map the bridges most likely to be damaged in an earthquake.

After an earthquake, data such as the age and condition of the bridge as well as the earthquake’s magnitude will be used to identify the bridges that were most likely to receive damage.

This way, ODOT can respond directly to those bridges in a more efficient manner without having to inspect every bridge.