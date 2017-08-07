× Officials release details about how Oklahoma couple tied to Amber Alert was found

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. – We’re learning more information about a child who was reported in “immediate danger” being found in Texas.

On Saturday, an Amber Alert was issued for a 1-year-old girl after she was reportedly taken by her parents, Tara Springfield and Bryant Schivers, Jr.

Investigators said the couple was known to abuse heavy drugs, and the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office said they found evidence of child endangerment. A judge recently terminated their parental rights to the 1-year-old girl.

When deputies and DHS workers went to remove the child from the couple’s home, they were nowhere to be found.

Early Sunday morning, officials canceled the Amber Alert after the child, Springfield and Schivers were found in Converse, Texas.

The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office told NewsChannel 4 that the couple was found after a Texas trooper began randomly checking license plates at a motel.

At that point, the trooper stumbled upon the couple’s truck and learned about the Amber Alert.

A short time later, the couple was taken into custody and the child was placed in protective custody.

Officials say Schivers has already signed extradition papers, indicating he will not fight extradition back to Oklahoma.

Fortunately, it seems as though the child was not harmed.