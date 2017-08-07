Ohio police: 4-year-old shot in head during road rage incident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Authorities in Ohio are searching for the person responsible for shooting a child during a road rage incident.

According to WJW, the victim's mother says she was driving early Monday morning when she honked her horn to pass a vehicle blocking the roadway.

After passing the vehicle, the victim's mother says the vehicle followed her onto the highway and two men inside fired shots at her car.

One of those bullets struck her 4-year-old son in the head.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he underwent surgery.

Police say the bullet did not penetrate his brain, adding that he is conscious and breathing on his own.