Oklahoma church asking for community’s help to make necessary repairs

DUNCAN, Okla. – When in need of a helping hand, many people will turn to their church.

Now, a church in Duncan is turning the tables and is asking the community for its help.

The Pecan Street Church of God has been a staple in the Duncan community since 1939, but it hasn’t been updated for several decades.

Pastor Matthew Bernard told KSWO that the church is now in desperate need of repair.

“A lot of renovations and repairs on the sanctuary,” he said. “We got several things in the fellowship hall. Our air conditioning system is not adequate for what we need.”

The area of the church that needs the most attention is the fellowship hall , which is also where the nursery and children’s center is located.

“We had to install a free-standing [air conditioning] unit in the fellowship hall to get through the summer,” Bernard said. “It’s been pretty tough as hot as it’s been.”

Pastor Bernard says his goal is to raise about $10,000 to renovate the church and make necessary repairs.