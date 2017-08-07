× Oklahoma City man arrested after allegedly assaulting police officer

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities say a man was taken into custody after he allegedly assaulted a police officer and dislocated his arm.

Just after midnight on Aug. 6, officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department were called to a disturbance near S.W. 40th St. and Agnew.

When one officer arrived on scene, he was met by 31-year-old Christian Story and radioed other officers to ask for assistance.

The arrest affidavit states that the first officer on the scene attempted to take Story into custody before he was allegedly attacked.

The report alleges that Story struck the officer several times in the face and kicked him in the chest. During the struggle, the officer’s arm became dislocated.

At one point, officials claim that Story grabbed the logging chain but the officer said he would be shot if he hit the officer with the chain.

According to the arrest affidavit, another officer arrived on scene and saw Story “holding an approximately 4 foot section of logging chain in one hand. On the other hand I could see that [Story] had a handcuff hanging from his wrist.”

The officer noted in the report that he saw his fellow officer “holding his arm and appeared to be injured.” He also said that the officer had grass and dirt all over his uniform and was hunched over.

At gunpoint, Story was ordered to get on the ground and drop the logging chain. After several moments, he dropped the chain but allegedly refused to get on the ground.

Officers forced him to the ground and finished handcuffing him.

Story was arrested on complaints of first-degree burglary, assault and battery on a police officer and resisting arrest.