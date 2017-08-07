Oklahoma City Uber driver allegedly attacked, chased inside metro hotel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - An Oklahoma City Uber driver was allegedly sexually assaulted by one of her passengers at a metro hotel.

"It was early Friday morning, about 4:30, when police received a rather unusual call," said MSgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

That call alerted them of an alleged sexual assault at the Marriott Towne Place Suites, located in the 4600 block of S.W. 15th St.

"An Uber driver had taken a person to a hotel to drop them off. It was a female driver, a male passenger. The male indicated he needed help getting up to his room," Knight said.

Once inside the room, the police report alleges the passenger told the victim he wanted to give her a tip and he had money in the bathroom.

When he returned to the bathroom, he was not wearing pants.

After she refused him, the suspect then allegedly pushed the victim toward his bed and grabbed her breast.

"She fled the room, and he actually chased her throughout the hotel, including the lobby. He picked up some type of a metal statue and began trying to hit her with it," Knight said.

At one point, the woman even had to use a luggage cart in order to keep the suspect back.

The suspect, 50-year-old Dean Higginbotham, was arrested at the scene.

"You always have to be careful following a stranger into a hotel room or any place else," Knight said.

Higginbotham faces several charges, including sexual assault and assault with a dangerous weapon.

A spokesperson for Uber sent KFOR the following statement:

"No one should have to go through what this driver reported. We have permanently removed this rider's access to Uber and will provide any information to police for their investigation. We appreciate the Oklahoma Police Department's (sic) quick response and work to make an arrest in this case."