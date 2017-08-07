Oklahoma City Uber driver allegedly sexually assaulted by one of her passengers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY -- An Uber driver was allegedly sexually assaulted by one of her passengers at a metro hotel.

It happened at the Marriott Towne Place Suites.

According to the police report, a female Uber driver was dropping off her male passenger, identified as 50-year-old Dean Higginbotham, when he asked her to help him get up to his hotel room.

Higginbotham then told her there was money for a tip in the bathroom. When he came out of the bathroom, he had no pants on.

He then pushed her onto the bedroom and sexually assaulted her, pinching her nipples.

She ran out of the hotel room and he chased after her, even threatening her with a horse statue at one point.

Police responded and Higginbotham was arrested at the scene.

He is facing charges for assault with a dangerous weapon, sexual batter, assault and battery and public drunkenness.