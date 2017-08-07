Perseid meteor shower to light up the night sky later this week

OKLAHOMA CITY – While many people are gearing up for the eclipse later this month, star-gazers will also be turning their eyes to the skies to see a spectacular meteor shower.

The Perseid Meteor Shower is set to peak on the nights of Aug. 11 and Aug. 12, according to Space.com.

Each year, the meteor shower sends 50 to 100 shooting stars an hour blazing across the night sky.

However, experts say this year’s shower will be a little more difficult to see due to the presence of the moon, which will be three-quarters full.

“Rate will be about half what they would be normally because of the bright moonlight,” NASA meteor expert Bill Cooke told the site. “Instead of 80 to 100, [there will be] 40 to 50 per hour. And that’s just because the moon’s going to wash out the fainter ones.”

If you want to see the meteor shower, experts say you should try to head to an area that has little light pollution where you can see the full sky.