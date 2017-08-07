× Police investigate skimmer found at gas pump in Midwest City

MIDWEST CITY – Skimmer alert!

An observant motorist noticed something was a little off while filling up his car on Monday morning. When he put his credit card in the pump, he discovered a skimmer.

This is becoming a common event these days. Over the past couple of months, numerous skimmers have been found across the metro, including Norman and Edmond.

This time, the illegal device was found at the Circle K near I-40 and Sooner Road.

The customer said at first everything looked normal but then he noticed something was off.

“We pulled in here, just put some gas in the car to go home. He seen where it was, had the tape peeled off there,” said Josh Dean.

The security seal on the gas pump pulled away – evidence the pump had been tampered with recently.

The customer went inside and reported the problem to store employees. And, as luck would have it, the maintenance officer was in the store, who went out to inspect the pump and found the skimmer.

Right now, police are reviewing video to see if they can figure out who is responsible for putting the device on the pump.