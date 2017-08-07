× Police investigating shooting in southwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities say one person was taken to the hospital following a shooting on the city’s southwest side.

On Monday afternoon, emergency crews responded to a report of a shooting near S.W. 23rd St. and Agnew.

Officials say a fight in the area ended when one person began firing into the ground. However, one of those bullets ricocheted and hit a bystander nearby.

Initial reports indicate the victim was taken to a hospital in a private vehicle.

So far, there is no update on the condition or the severity of the victim’s injuries.

At this point, no one has been taken into custody and no suspects have been identified.