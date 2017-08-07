Police: Two arrested for alleged robbery by “force of fear”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Two men were arrested after allegedly robbing a woman and a man in their car by "force or fear" this past weekend, police announced Monday.

Police responded to the 1800 block of N.W. 9th St. for a reported robbery on Saturday afternoon.

The female and male victims told police they were sitting in a car facing eastbound in an alleyway near N.W. 9th St. when two men in a tan four-door Cadillac drove through the alleyway headed westbound. The Cadillac pulled up next to the parked car so closely that police say it prevented the male victim from even opening his door.

Authorities say one of the suspects, 31-year-old Ivan Perez, began to forcefully push his way inside the victim's vehicle.

According to the police report, Perez began to reach for anything he could get his hands on and demanded items from the victims. He reportedly stated "get me the burner” to the driver of the Cadillac, later identified as 35-year-old John Murrow.

Due to the threats made by the suspect and being in fear for his life, police say one of the victims told Perez there was a wallet in the driver's side door and that he could take what he wanted.

We're told the suspects fled westbound with one of the victims' wallets.

Officer Megan Morgan, a public information officer for the Oklahoma City Police Department, says the suspects went to a nearby house where they were later arrested after being identified by the victims.

The wallet was never located, nor was a firearm found in the vehicle.