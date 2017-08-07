Preliminary hearing begins in case against man accused of shooting, killing Logan County deputy

LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. – Testimony began in the preliminary hearing for a man accused of shooting and killing a Logan County deputy earlier this year.

Nathan LeForce, 45, is charged with first-degree murder, larceny of a motor vehicle and first degree armed robbery in connection to the shooting death of Logan County Sheriff’s Deputy David Wade.

In April, Wade was serving an eviction notice at a home along Mulhall Rd. when he was shot multiple times in the body and face. Authorities say Nathan LeForce is the one who fired those fatal shots at Wade.

Wade was able to fire shots back at LeForce and called for backup as LeForce fled the scene.

During the manhunt, LeForce reportedly made a stop at Smitty’s gas station and carjacked a customer.

On Monday morning, the preliminary hearing began in Logan County.

John Lute, who rented the house where Deputy Wade was serving the eviction notice, was the first person to take the witness stand.

Lute testified that he had just met LeForce the day before the deadly shooting.

He said LeForce stopped by his house to purchase a pickup truck and ended up staying, saying he was waiting for a ride.

Lute testified that he and LeForce did drugs together that night, and that LeForce slept in a vehicle outside the home.

Lute says he knew that a deputy was going to serve an eviction notice, which is why they were loading belongings into a moving van as Deputy Wade arrived at the home.

He says that he was inside the house when he heard gunshots, and ran outside to see Deputy Wade on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds.

The district attorney is seeking the death penalty in this case.

The preliminary hearing is expected to take most of the day.