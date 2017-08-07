Terrifying moment for Oklahoma woman who was driving across bridge when it started to collapse

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. – It was a terrifying moment for an Oklahoma woman who was driving across a bridge when it suddenly started to collapse.

Around 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon, the woman was driving across a bridge in Wagoner County when it started to collapse.

Fortunately, the woman was able to escape from her vehicle without any injuries.

While the exact cause of the collapse is not yet known, officials believe the bridge may have collapsed due to heavy rain that washed the underneath of the bridge out.

Officials are still investigating.