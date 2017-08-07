Rescue crews save Texas man trapped on top of SUV in rushing water

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – As heavy rain continues across portions of the Midwest, flash flooding is becoming an issue for drivers.

A flash flood warning was issued for Bexar County, Texas until 12:15 p.m. on Monday as thunderstorms are still impacting the San Antonio area.

On Monday morning, crews were called to a water rescue after a man driving his SUV got trapped in rushing water along a San Antonio street.

The man was able to climb to the roof of the SUV as water rushed around and over the hood of the vehicle.

Firefighters responded to the scene and extended a ladder to the man.

Once a firefighter got to the man on top of the roof, they began trying to climb back to the fire truck on top of the ladder.

Fortunately, the two rescue workers and the man were able to safely climb back to the ladder truck.