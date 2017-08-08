Child dies after being found unresponsive in Ohio home with dead animals

DAYTON, Ohio – Police say a 1-year-old girl found unresponsive in a home with more than a dozen dead animals inside has died in southwest Ohio.

Dayton police had said there were “cleanliness issues” at the house where the girl was found over the weekend and removed by medics to a hospital. Authorities say a couple identifying themselves as her grandparents reported finding her not breathing.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office on Monday identified the child as Arez Marie Isabella Schrodi, but wouldn’t comment on cause or time of death.

Authorities say four other children at the home were put into child protective services.

An Animal Resource Center official said the dead animals included more than a dozen snakes and a cat.

A message seeking additional information was left for police Monday.