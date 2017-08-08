Couple accused of pepper-spraying 80-year-old Walmart greeter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOUNT STERLING, Kentucky - A couple, most likely from Oklahoma, was caught on Walmart surveillance camera moments before pepper-spraying an elderly Walmart greeter in Kentucky, and police need your help tracking them down.

The 80-year-old female greeter had just asked for a man's receipt as he was leaving the store with a large item in his cart.

Witnesses say the man then pepper-sprayed the woman directly in the face.

Police believe the woman who was with the man handed him that pepper spray.

"Pathetic is what it is," said Kasey Pescor, who was shopping nearby when she heard the commotion.

"She had orange all over her face where they had sprayed her," Pescor said. "We got her in a wheelchair to make sure that she could walk, because she couldn't see anything, I mean, she was completely blinded by it."

Police believe the obvious motive was shoplifting.

The couple was seen loading their goods into a maroon minivan with Oklahoma tags.

Walmart officials say the greeter is doing well, and released the following statement: "We always work to keep our stores safe for associates and customers. We're grateful no one was seriously hurt by this weekend's incident, and we'll help police with their investigation in any way we can."

If you recognize the man and woman, who are possibly from Oklahoma, please call Mount Sterling Police at (859) 498-8899.