Oklahoma State's football team has high expectations for 2017, but the Cowboys have some shoes to fill at certain key positions.

One is at kicker, where school career scoring leader Ben Grogan has moved on, and the OSU is looking to replace his steady play.

At running back, Justice Hill is the top man, but the Cowboys have a trio of backs who could all contribute in junior Jeff Carr and freshmen Ja'Ron Wilson and L.D. Brown.