Edmond man shot while walking into work; Police searching for suspect

EDMOND, Okla. – An Edmond man was shot on his way to work early Tuesday morning.

Around 5:49 a.m. a man was walking into work at Pelco Products, near 320 W. 18th in Edmond, when a suspect got out of a vehicle, walked up to the man and shot him in the parking lot.

Police say the man was shot at least twice in the upper body.

He stumbled into the building where his coworkers started giving him first aid and called for help.

The victim was rushed to the hospital in unknown condition.

The suspect left the scene.

Witnesses were able to give police the suspect’s vehicle description; however, that has not been released at this time.

It is unknown at this time if the suspect and the victim know each other.

Police are still searching for the suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.