Fire officials warning drivers about dangers of leaving water bottles in vehicles

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – Fire officials are warning drivers about the dangers of leaving water bottles in vehicles.

Experts say a clear plastic bottle, when filled with water, acts as a magnifier for the sun’s rays.

In a test at the Midwest City Fire Department, sunlight magnified through a bottle of water reached 250 degrees.

The extra heat can focus on a car’s interior materials, such as fabrics seats or mats, and potentially set them on fire.

Officials recommend keeping bottles of water out of your vehicle when not in use.