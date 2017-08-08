“Going through the foster care process is a lot,” Sisters leaning on faith until they can be adopted together

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Two sisters are hoping to find a loving home that will adopt them together, saying they have always been able to rely on each other.

Ana, 13, and Dori, 12, have been in DHS custody for the past four years. They said they simply want to have a normal childhood with a loving family.

"We don't get to do other things everybody else gets to do like...," Ana said.

"Stay at a friend's house unless they're cleared,” Dori chimed in.

"Unless our foster parents know them or they get background checks,” Ana said.

"And, like, who wants to wait a whole week to get to stay the night with somebody?" Dori said.

Both girls are vivacious, extremely active and love extracurricular activities.

"I play basketball, softball. I do track, cheer, tumble and I think that's about all,” Dori said.

"I play softball, fast pitch and slow pitch, basketball, cross-country track. I cheer and I tumble," Ana said.

Both of the ladies want successful careers one day and hope to go to college.

"I know I want to go to college, either ECU or OU, and I either want to be a vet, a doctor or a teacher,” Dori said.

"I want to be a pediatrician or a dermatologist, and I want to go to OU,” Ana said.

After being placed in DHS custody, the sisters spent years living apart in separate foster homes.

Luckily, they've been at the same home for a year and love being together.

"I wouldn't want to be adopted with anybody else except her,” Dori said.

"I can tell her things that I couldn't tell anybody else. I trust her, and she's my sister," Ana said.

They said they want a family to adopt them together and help them grow in their Christian faith.

"Going through the foster care process is a lot if you're doing it by yourself, and I haven't always had my sister, but I've always had God going through this process,” Ana said.

"I think God should be your number one in your life because he can help you. He may not come at that certain moment, but he's going to come. He's going to help you,” Dori said.

Visit www.okdhs.org for more information on adopting a child or call 405-767-2955.

'A Place to Call Home' is sponsored by NBC Oklahoma.