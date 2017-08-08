Police: Man accused of shooting worker twice may have sent harassing messages

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDMOND, Okla. – The sound of bullets shattered the peace and quiet of Tuesday morning for some Edmond workers.

Police say they were called to a shooting around 5:49 a.m. on Tuesday near Kelley and W. 18th St., outside of Pelco Products.

"It's usually pretty quiet around 6 a.m. I mean, it's just local businesses and Pelco," said Jason Cook, who owns 405 Coatings LLC.

Just across the street from Cook's business, police say a Pelco employee was shot while walking into work.

"I was shocked. Like I said, it's usually pretty quiet. I mean, it's scary it happened that close,” Cook said.

Police say the suspect was sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot of Pelco before he shot the victim in the upper chest and left arm.

"He was able to make it inside the building. His coworkers started giving him first aid and called us,” Jenny Wagnon, with the Edmond Police Department, said.

According to police, the victim’s injuries don’t appear to be life threatening.

Edmond police said the victim had reported a series of harassing text messages and phone calls he was receiving from an anonymous person last year.

Authorities arrested 29-year-old Quinton Le'Tres Bruner, who confessed to the shooting. Investigators say he is a former employee of Pelco and has a car matching the description of the suspect's vehicle.

Also, authorities say Bruner's phone matched the number associated with the harassing messages.

At this point, there is no known motive for the shooting.