“It was like a hurricane,” Oklahoma woman recalls moment tornado tore through Tulsa restaurant

TULSA, Okla. – An Oklahoma woman and her 10-year-old son say they are lucky to be alive after a tornado ripped through the restaurant where they were eating on Sunday.

Celia Daniel and her 10-year-old son were getting ready to leave the TGI Friday’s near 41st and Sheridan early Sunday morning when they noticed the weather outside their window.

The heavy rain was making it difficult to see and strong winds were blowing trees and other debris around the parking lot.

At that point, Daniel told FOX 23 that she decided to record the storm on her cell phone before the restaurant was plunged into darkness.

“It was like a hurricane just came through,” she said.

The audio from that recording captured the moment debris crashed into the restaurant, which caused Daniel to lose consciousness.

“Something hit me in the back of the head. It felt like I got run over by a car,” she said. “It was scary. I mean, everyone was screaming and stuff, and blood everywhere.”

She suffered fractures to her skull and vertebrae, along with several cuts and bruises across her body. Her son suffered a concussion.

The National Weather Service confirms that a total of three tornadoes went through the area, causing severe damage and injuring several people.

The first tornado, an EF2, touched down in Tulsa around 1:19 a.m. and traveled nearly seven miles.

The tornado traveled through the area of 41st St. and I-44, causing heavy damage to shopping centers, a hotel and even the Remington Tower, where glass and office furniture were blown out of the building.

First responders say several people were rescued after the tornado hit a restaurant.

“Pretty severe. Lacerations, pretty serious lacerations,” Stan May, with the Tulsa Fire Department, told NewsChannel 4. “That wall pretty much came in on them and when that happened, the ceiling dropped down.”

The National Weather Service says a second tornado, an EF1, hit Broken Arrow at 1:27 a.m., while the third tornado, also an EF1, hit Oologah around 1:32 a.m. and traveled a little over four miles.