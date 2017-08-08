× Legendary country singer Glen Campbell dies at 81

Legendary country singer Glen Campbell died Tuesday at the age of 81.

According to his website, Campbell died following a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

Campbell announced in June 2011 that he had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and that it was in its early stages at that time.

He was one of the biggest stars of the late 1960s and 1970s. He sold more than 45 million records, had 12 gold albums and 75 chart hits. He co-starred with John Wayne in the 1969 movie “True Grit” and had a weekly audience of some 50 million people for the “Glen Campbell Goodtime Hour” on CBS from 1969 to 1972.

Some of his major hits are “Rhinestone Cowboy” and “Wichita Lineman.”

Glen is survived by his wife, Kim Campbell of Nashville, Tennessee; their three children, Cal, Shannon and Ashley, his children from previous marriages, Debby, Kelli, Travis, Kane, and Dillon; ten grandchildren, great- and great-great-grandchildren; sisters Barbara, Sandra, and Jane; and brothers John Wallace “Shorty” and Gerald.