Man arrested for allegedly breaking into Oklahoma representative’s office, stealing coins

WASHINGTON – A man who has been ordered to stay away from U.S. government landmarks is charged with breaking into the office of a U.S. representative from Oklahoma.

NBC Washington learned that Edgardo Javier Ramon was charged with unlawful entry and theft for an incident involving Rep. Markwayne Mullin’s building.

Police records indicate that Ramon made it inside Mullin’s office and stole commemorative coins and a ‘personalized’ container from his desk.

Officials from Mullin’s office say the representative was not in his office at the time of the break-in.

NBC Washington reports that Ramon had been arrested multiple times in the months leading up to the theft, including a violation of an order to stay away from the White House.

Court records show that a judge has extended Ramon’s stay away orders to include U.S. Capitol grounds.