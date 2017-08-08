× North Korea threatens strike on Guam

WASHINGTON – North Korea’s state-run media says the country is examining a plan to strike areas around Guam with medium-to-long-range strategic ballistic missiles.

However, security and defense officials on Guam say there is no imminent threat to people there or in the Northern Mariana Islands after North Korea said it was examining its operational plans for attack.

Guam’s Department of Homeland Security and Office of Civil Defense say they are monitoring North Korea with U.S. military and government offiials.

Guam’s Homeland Security Adviser George Charfauros says officials there are confident “the U.S. Department of Defense is monitoring this situation very closely and is maintaining a condition of readiness.”

Charfauros in his statement Wednesday morning urged calm and said defenses are in place on Guam and its neighboring Pacific islands for threats such as North Korea.