Officials looking for man accused of robbing bank in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials are looking for a man who is accused of robbing a Bank of Oklahoma Tuesday afternoon.

Around 3:40 p.m., the man walked into the bank at 2601 N. Meridian Ave, and held up a sign to the teller demanding money.

The note implied he had a weapon, but no weapon was seen. The subject then left the bank on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police say the subject appears to be a black male, approximately 25-years-old, 5’9″, and weighing around 165 pounds.

He was wearing wire framed glasses, a black “Air Jordan” hat, and a blue T-shirt.

The Oklahoma Bankers Association offers a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone responsible for robbing a member bank.

If you have any information regarding this robbery, call the Oklahoma City FBI at 405-290-7770.