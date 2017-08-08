Oklahoma City Boulevard progressing despite complications

OKLAHOMA CITY – If you’re headed into downtown Oklahoma City, you may have taken the new Oklahoma City Boulevard.

“As plans progressed on [the I-40 Crosstown project], the boulevard became part of these plans as an agreement with the city to have a kind of a gateway old alignment into downtown,” Brenda Perry, spokesperson with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, said.

Several exits opened last year, but there are two areas that have yet to be completed.

Oklahoma City Boulevard will align with the old I-40, from west of Penn to Klein, and eventually it will connect all the way to the I-35/I-235 Interchange.

Once it’s finished, the city will take over ownership. It’s all a plan to get downtown easier, but there is a catch.

“Right now, we will be completing the portion from the OKC Boulevard up into the portion there right behind U-Haul. It will help you go around to Compress and into the parking lot,” Shannon Cox, public information manager for The City of Oklahoma City, said.

The original plan by ODOT was to connect Oklahoma Avenue all the way to Reno, but the city wasn’t able to obtain the land where U-haul is located.

“Of course, we are working with the property owner to be able to extend through Oklahoma Avenue, but as of yet, we do not have that complete,” Cox said.

So until that happens, this will be the workaround to get from the Oklahoma City Boulevard into Bricktown.

ODOT tells us it will be close two years before the boulevard is complete.

Read OKC Talk’s report here.