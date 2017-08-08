× Oklahoma City residents to decide fate of ‘Better Streets, Safer City’ proposals during special election

OKLAHOMA CITY – Residents in Oklahoma City will head to the polls next month to decide the fate of a proposed increase to the sales tax.

The Oklahoma City Council voted to host a special election on Sept. 12 for voters to consider investing more than $1.2 billion in critical infrastructure.

Voters will decide on three separate proposals including:

A 10-year, $967 million bond package to invest in streets, police and fire facilities, parks and other basic needs. The bond package would succeed the almost-complete 2007 bond program.

A temporary, 27-month continuation of the expiring MAPS 3 penny sales tax to fund $240 million for street resurfacing, streetscapes, trails, sidewalks and bicycle infrastructure.

A permanent 1/4 cent sales tax to fund $26 million annually in police services, fire protection and other critical services. If voters approve this proposal, it would be the first increase in the permanent general operations sales tax rate since 1976.

The ‘Better Streets, Safer City’ election will be held Sept. 12, with polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. across the city.