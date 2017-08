Please enable Javascript to watch this video

With running backs Samaje Perine and Joe Mixon now in the NFL, Oklahoma's football team is looking for a player to step up at the position.

Abdul Adams is one of the candidates, and OU quarterback Baker Mayfield says Adams has improved his ability to catch the ball and could be a factor.

On defense, the Sooners are hoping to avoid the lapses that plagued them in early season losses to Houston and Ohio State.