Oklahoma mother confronted by store owner after allegedly instructing child to steal

ARDMORE, Okla. – Mary Littleton says she was prepared for the crowds during tax-free weekend, but she was shocked by what she saw involving a young girl and her mother.

Littleton, who owns the ‘Bargain Lady’ in Ardmore, says a cashier noticed a little girl leaving the store with a tote bag full of clothes.

“She saw the little girl zoom out of the door, and she said it was so obvious that the bag was full,” Littleton told KXII.

At that point, Littleton and a manager went outside to confront the girl and her mother.

“I said, ‘Do I need to call 911?’ She said, ‘Go ahead.’ I said, ‘[Store manager], go call 911.’ And at that moment, she freaked out,” she said.

Authorities say 27-year-old Angel Garza got into her car and began backing right into Littleton, leaving her children and their grandmother in the parking lot.

“All she had to do was say, ‘My girls are hurting. I’m hurting financially,’ and we would’ve helped her,” Littleton said. “But for her to come into my store and steal, that hurts us all.”

Police say they have recommended charges of child endangerment and assault with a deadly weapon to the district attorney.