Organization hoping to give girls hands-on experience in fields involving science, engineering

OKLAHOMA CITY – A local organization is hoping to help girls become involved in science and engineering.

The Perry Initiative’s ‘Perry Outreach Program’ will allow girls to learn from engineers and surgeons during a day long program. Participants can explore hands-on workshop modules and speak to experts.

The application deadline is set for August 16, 2017.

The event will be held September 16, 2017 at the Oklahoma School of Science and Mathematics.