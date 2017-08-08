× OSBI investigating suspicious death of man in Frederick

FREDERICK, Okla. – OSBI special agents are investigating the death of a man in Frederick. Officials say the death is being investigated as suspicious.

The body of 73-year-old Curtis Thompson was found in a drainage ditch just after 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Thompson was last seen on Saturday.

He was living in Lawton, but grew up in Frederick.

Officials say he was in town for family and school reunions.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.