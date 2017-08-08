× Police, Oklahoma City district officials investigating report of attempted abduction

OKLAHOMA CITY – District officials say they are investigating a report of an attempted abduction of an Oklahoma City student.

The Oklahoma City Public School District sent a letter home to parents of students who attend Kaiser Elementary School to make them aware of the incident.

Officials say a female student was walking to school on Monday when she says she was approached by an older white man in a white utility van.

The child says the man offered her candy if she would get in the van.

At that point, she says she ran to the school and told the faculty what happened.

“Oklahoma City Public Schools (OKCPS) is fully cooperating with local law enforcement as they investigate an incident that occurred near Kaiser Elementary on Monday, August 7. Yesterday morning, school officials were notified that an older white male in a white utility van offered a female student candy if she entered his vehicle. The student was able to run to the school and is safe. The Oklahoma City Police Department (OKCPD) and district security responded immediately, and OKCPS is working with OKCPD as they continue to investigate. We encourage all of our families to talk to their children about Stranger Danger and to review the valuable resources shared by OKCPD today via social media. As always, the safety of OKCPS students and staff is our top priority. To ensure student privacy and due to the ongoing law enforcement review in this case, we ask that all inquiries regarding the incident be made to the Oklahoma City Police Department,” a statement from the district read.