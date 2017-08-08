School bus services to be eliminated in 10 Edmond neighborhoods due to driver shortage 

EDMOND, Okla. – Due to a bus driver shortage, Edmond Public Schools are eliminating bus services in 10 neighborhoods that are within one mile of a neighborhood school.

For the 2017-2018 school year, bus services from the following neighborhoods to the affected school will be eliminated:

Neighborhood School Affected

Belmont Farms Cross Timbers Elementary Brasswood Charles Haskell Elementary MarbleLeaf Charles Haskell Elementary Cheyenne Crossing Cheyenne Middle School Covell Village Cheyenne Middle School Greens at Coffee Creek Apts. Cheyenne Middle School Prairie Village at Coffee Creek Cheyenne Middle School Touchmark at Coffee Creek Cheyenne Middle School Westborough John Ross Elementary Hawk Landing John Ross Elementary

If the shortage improves, bus services to affected neighborhoods could be re-established.

For any additional questions, you can call the district’s Transportation Department at 405-340-2962.