School bus services to be eliminated in 10 Edmond neighborhoods due to driver shortage 

Posted 8:21 pm, August 8, 2017, by , Updated at 08:25PM, August 8, 2017

EDMOND, Okla. – Due to a bus driver shortage, Edmond Public Schools are eliminating bus services in 10 neighborhoods that are within one mile of a neighborhood school.

For the 2017-2018 school year, bus services from the following neighborhoods to the affected school will be eliminated:

Neighborhood                                                                                     School Affected 

Belmont Farms Cross Timbers Elementary
Brasswood Charles Haskell Elementary
MarbleLeaf Charles Haskell Elementary
Cheyenne Crossing Cheyenne Middle School
Covell Village Cheyenne Middle School
Greens at Coffee Creek Apts. Cheyenne Middle School
Prairie Village at Coffee Creek Cheyenne Middle School
Touchmark at Coffee Creek Cheyenne Middle School
Westborough John Ross Elementary
Hawk Landing John Ross Elementary

 

If the shortage improves, bus services to affected neighborhoods could be re-established.

For any additional questions, you can call the district’s Transportation Department at 405-340-2962.