School bus services to be eliminated in 10 Edmond neighborhoods due to driver shortage 

EDMOND, Okla. – Due to a bus driver shortage, Edmond Public Schools are eliminating bus services in 10 neighborhoods that are within one mile of a neighborhood school.
For the 2017-2018 school year, bus services from the following neighborhoods to the affected school will be eliminated:
Neighborhood School Affected
|Belmont Farms
|Cross Timbers Elementary
|Brasswood
|Charles Haskell Elementary
|MarbleLeaf
|Charles Haskell Elementary
|Cheyenne Crossing
|Cheyenne Middle School
|Covell Village
|Cheyenne Middle School
|Greens at Coffee Creek Apts.
|Cheyenne Middle School
|Prairie Village at Coffee Creek
|Cheyenne Middle School
|Touchmark at Coffee Creek
|Cheyenne Middle School
|Westborough
|John Ross Elementary
|Hawk Landing
|John Ross Elementary
If the shortage improves, bus services to affected neighborhoods could be re-established.
For any additional questions, you can call the district’s Transportation Department at 405-340-2962.