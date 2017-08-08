Sierra Club files lawsuit against Oklahoma for “unfair” electric vehicle fee

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Sierra Club has filed a lawsuit against the State of Oklahoma, citing what they call an “unfair” electric vehicle fee.

The lawsuit challenges the Legislature’s passage of House Bill 1449, a bill which institutes an arbitrary fee for the purchase of electric vehicles. It establishes a $100 fee for the purchase of an electric vehicle and $30 for the purchase of a hybrid vehicle.

The Sierra Club is a grassroots environmental organization with more than 3 million members and supporters. Johnson Bridgewater, director of the Oklahoma chapter, says the fee is unjustified.

“With no rhyme or reason behind the legislation, the arbitrary fee has no connection to the actual costs and benefits of electric vehicles. In fact, it requires electric vehicle drivers to pay more than they would in gas taxes,” says Bridgewater. “The real reason behind this exorbitant fee is to punish electric vehicle owners for making the switch to cleaner transportation and protecting Oklahoma’s roads and public health.”

This lawsuit is in addition to one filed earlier this year by attorney Gary Richardson. His case was heard Tuesday by the Oklahoma State Supreme Court.

NewsChannel 4 reached out to Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter’s office for a comment regarding the latest lawsuit.

Terri Watkins, director of Communications for the Oklahoma AG, says, “The Attorney General’s office has not been contacted by the Sierra club nor seen the law suit and comment on the case that was just heard by the court.”