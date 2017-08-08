× Three people rushed to hospital following crash in S.W. Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Three people were rushed to the hospital following a crash in southwest Oklahoma City.

Around 1 a.m., a Camaro was going high speeds down S.W. 74th when the driver of the vehicle jumped a ditch and crashed near Portland.

The driver and two passengers inside the vehicle were trapped in the vehicle and had to be freed from firefighters.

All three of them were transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

Police are still investigating.