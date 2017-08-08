Tornado destroys van used by Oklahoma veterans organization

TULSA, Okla. – An organization that supports Oklahoma veterans say it will have to find a new way to get around after a tornado in Tulsa damaged their van.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Honor Guard says they often used the van to travel to funerals of fellow veterans to show their support for the deceased’s service and their family.

On Sunday, the van was parked outside when an EF-2 tornado moved through the area. The storm brought down a large tree, which landed on top of the van.

“I walked out the back door and looked out here, and low and behold, we have half a tree laying on top of the van,” VFW Honor Guard Commander Larry Hill said.

Hill told FOX 23 that the van is totaled, and they are now working to raise money to purchase a new one.

In the meantime, Hill says that the group will work to attend each funeral and will likely use his personal vehicle as much as possible.