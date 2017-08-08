Two arrested after hit-and-run involving pregnant woman

FORT SMITH, AR (KFSM) — Two women are facing charges following a hit and run accident in Fort Smith involving a pregnant woman.

On Aug. 4, officers responded to a reported hit and run accident near N. 18th and M Street, according to an incident report. The driver, a minor, said she was taking the passenger, who is several months pregnant, to the hospital because she was having stomach and back pains.

On the way there, the women said they pulled up to a jeep driven by Taneria Whitfield, with Sierra Crossno in the passenger seat. The report states that Whitfield and Crossno began shouting and cursing at the two women, and Crossno was leaning out the window waving her arms at the passengers. Then, Whitfield allegedly backed up the jeep into the victim’s car before speeding off.

The victims’ told officers that they knew Whitfield, and they had been having problems with her. The pregnant woman said she had filed a report on Whitfield, who had allegedly made threats on Facebook saying she would knock the baby out of the woman’s stomach.

The victims’ car had damages in the right front corner, where the jeep allegedly backed onto the hood and caved it in.

Whitfield’s vehicle matched the description for an earlier hit and run accident on 1108 N. 8th Street that involved a gun, the report states.

Officers later found Whitfield and Crossno, and they were taken into custody.

Whitfield faces charges of leaving the scene of an injury accident and aggravated assault, the report states. Crossno faces a charge of aggravated assault.