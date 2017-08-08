Whereabouts of Oklahoma mother of three remains a mystery months after disappearance

MCALESTER, Okla. – Police continue to search for clues regarding the whereabouts of Holly Cantrell, a mother of three who vanished during her lunch break earlier this year.

In January, Holly Marie Cantrell, 40, a physical therapist at McAlester Regional Health Center, was reported missing.

Cantrell reportedly took her lunch break at 11:56 a.m. on January 20th and never returned to work.

Surveillance video showed her getting into a green, short wheel base truck.

Cantrell’s adult stepdaughter, Charity Cantrell Clayton, told the Huffington Post that her family knows the driver of the green truck and that authorities have reportedly talked with him.

“I’ve talked to the detectives, and they said that they contacted the guy that picked her up from the hospital, and he said he dropped her off at Braum’s and forgot to go back and pick her up,” Clayton told HuffPost.

One person told police that they saw Cantrell at Braum’s around 12:20 p.m.

That is the last reported sighting of Cantrell.

Her personal vehicle was found in the health center’s parking lot, where she works.

According to the Huffington Post, Cantrell has three children, ages 12 to 19, and two stepchildren.

Clayton says it is unlike her stepmother to take off without telling someone.

Her children and stepchildren haven’t given up hope.

They continue to ask for help locating their mother.

On February 25th, a hunter found Cantrell’s purse in a wooded area near McAlester.

After locating the purse, a group of volunteers searched the Cardinal Point Recreation Area, hoping to find more clues.

According to the McAlester News-Capital, a shirt, a hair clip and some paperwork were all found in the area.

However, officials believe only the paperwork belonged to Cantrell.

Cantrell’s son recently posted to social media saying he still has no clue where his mom could be located.

“I honestly can’t believe it’s been 7 months now. 7 months since I’ve got to just talk to. 7 months since I’ve had peace in mind of what’s going on. I can’t believe that we still know nothing and that we have no clue where your at mom. We are still looking and we will bring you home. I love you mom ❤️ I miss you.”

A cash reward of $4,625 has been posed for anyone with information that will lead to Cantrell’s whereabouts.

Anyone with any information on Cantrell’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Preston Rodgers at MPD at (918)423-1212 or the Detective Division at (918)421-4917.