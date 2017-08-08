Woman arrested after allegedly setting husband on fire

CORBIN, Ky. – A Kentucky woman is behind bars after she allegedly set her husband on fire after seeing him with another woman.

Investigators say they were called to a home on Monday evening after learning about a domestic violence situation.

Authorities tell WKYT that 40-year-old Vera Wooten saw her husband in a car with another woman. At that point, the arrest report states that Wooten pulled her husband from the car and started beating him.

Wooten also allegedly poured gasoline on her husband and set him on fire.

Police say the woman in the car drove away from the scene, but saw the man was on fire and called 911.

Investigators say the victim has burns over 50 percent of his body and is listed in critical condition.

Wooten was arrested on an assault complaint.