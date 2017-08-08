× Woman killed in auto-pedestrian accident in N.E. Oklahoma City identified

OKLAHOMA CITY — The woman killed in an auto-pedestrian accident in northeast Oklahoma City has been identified.

Around 9 p.m. Sunday, a woman walking on the Broadway Ext., just north of Hefner Rd. was struck by a vehicle.

The female victim, identified as 39-year-old Christine Ann Hoel, was rushed to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police say the driver of the vehicle that struck the woman was arrested at the scene.

However, officials say he was arrested due to charges unrelated to the crash.

He has been identified as 31-year-old Andrew Brogan.

Brogan was arrested for having an invalid driver’s license and outstanding warrants.