14-year-old driver crashes, kills two girls ages 12,13 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WOODWARD, Okla. - A 12-year-old girl and a 13-year-old girl are both dead after a car crash just before 1:00 a.m. Wednesday in Woodward.

The person who was driving the car that crashed was a 14-year-old boy.

According to the accident report, he was trying to outrun a Woodward police officer when the car went airborne and flipped, ejecting three of the passengers inside.

Katana Richey, 13, was one of the victims of the crash.

"We're pretty sick. We're pretty upset, heartbroken, just trying to figure it all out," said Richey's mom, Shyila Clugston.

Richey was riding in the car along with four other kids, ages 12-14.

"Hannah and her were supposed to be spending the night at my house. And then they snuck out of my house and met up with them at Wal-Mart," said Richey's dad, Jason Richey.

The 14-year-old driver was in court Wednesday afternoon in a closed juvenile hearing.

His mom tells us he is facing 2 counts of manslaughter.

"And he regrets it. And he wants, he wants it to be him instead of them. He didn't do it on purpose," said a tearful April Carman.

Carman says her son was on a 3-day break from Boy's Ranch, a home for troubled youth.

She says he stole his grandmother's car to go see Richey.

A Woodward police officer was trying to pull him over after he ran a stop sign.

"He said he was scared. He said he didn't mean to miss the stoplight. He was just so scared. He didn't want to get locked up. He wanted to go back to the Boy's Ranch," said Carman.

"She was a very bright child. She was a good girl. She was just rebellious," said Clugston about Richey.

Richey's parents say she loved life and smiled everywhere she went.

Richey was not wearing her seatbelt when the car crashed; only one of her kids inside was.

"Wear your seatbelt no matter what. Seatbelt police your kids, I don't care what age," said Clugston.

OHP troopers were processing the car Wednesday afternoon.

The two other boys in the car were transported to the hospital.

One was treated and released, the other remains hospitalized.

The Woodward police chief sent us this statement about the incident:

"The Woodward community and the Woodward Police Department has a heavy heart today due to the senseless act of an under aged and unlicensed driver. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims, and the victims’ families of this horrible accident."