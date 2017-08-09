Chances for scattered showers, storms increase Wednesday evening

OKLAHOMA – Below normal temperatures will continue this week! Highs today will reach the mid 80s, 10 degrees below normal! A few showers or thunderstorms are possible in the panhandle.

Lows tonight will drop to the upper 60s, 5 degrees below normal.

Highs tomorrow will reach the upper 80s to lower 90s under partly cloudy skies.

Temperatures will peak Thursday in the lower 90s with storms forming to the northwest. Storm chances increase for the second half of the week, especially overnight as complexes of storms move southeast across our state from the high plains.

Storm chances will continue through early next week with heavy rain possible.

Stay tuned for the latest!